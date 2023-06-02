Naomi Osaka is sharing some big news via social media.

The 25-year-old, who revealed earlier this year that she’s expecting her first child with rapper Cordae, shared a series of photos on Instagram on Friday.

In the first, she’s pictured in front of a sign that reads, “A little princess is on the way.”

In the final shot, Cordae plants a sweet kiss on her baby bump, and later shared the same photo on his Instagram Stories, adding the hashtag #GirlDad.

Back in January, Osaka took to Instagram to reveal she was going to be a first-time mom.

“I know that I have so much to look forward to in the future, one thing I’m looking forward to is for my kid to watch one of my matches and tell someone, ‘that’s my mom’ haha,” she wrote in the caption, accompanying a photo featuring an ultrasound image of her unborn baby.

Osaka continued by sharing that “2023 will be a year that’ll be full of lessons for me,” and then announced that she’s planning to return to the in court next January to compete in the 2024 Australia Open.