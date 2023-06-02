PARIS, FRANCE - FEBRUARY 11: Actor Tom Holland attends the "Uncharted" photocall at cinema Publicis Champs-Elysees on February 11, 2022 in Paris, France.

As “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” web-slings into theatres this weekend, Tom Holland is giving an update on his own “Spider-Man” film.

The 27-year-old, who has been Peter Parker since 2016, teased minor details regarding the fourth installment of his “Spider-Man” franchise while speaking to Variety at the Thursday premiere of his new Apple TV+ series “The Crowded Room” in New York City.

“I can’t talk about that, but I can say that we have been having meetings. We’ve put the meetings on pause in solidarity with the writers,” Holland explained.

“There’s been multiple conversations had, but at this point it’s very, very early stages.”

Holland’s words on the film’s production mirror what producer Amy Pascal told Variety earlier this week at the Wednesday night premiere of “Across the Spider-Verse”.

Pascal also confirmed another Holland x Zendaya film is in the making but echoed that they’re “supporters” of the current writer’s strike and will put the project on hold until “they get themselves together.”

While eager fans await the fourth “Spider-Man” flick, Holland currently stars and executive produces the psychological thriller “The Crowded Room”, alongside Amanda Seyfried.

“The Crowded Room” premieres June 9 on Apple TV+.