Grimes has got a new tattoo.

The Canadian musician took to her Instagram Story to show off her huge red leg inking.

The veiny, alien-esque tatt covers her right leg, from her ankle to her thigh.

Grimes — who also got an ear tatt and said she was planning to ink her face next — captioned the pic, “Very very nice – will get a better photo when I’m free.”

Credit: Instagram/Grimes

The star also tagged her tattoo artist Daniela, who shared more shots of their work on Instagram.

They wrote alongside the pics, “thank u @grimes ♡♡♡♡ such a pleasure working with u on this piece🎀

“wanna do more of this color textures plz!!!🐇🐇🐇🐇”

Grimes teased the tatt on May 31, posting an outline on Twitter and asking fans whether they thought she should go with red ink.

Okay .. red ink ? (With @ caidasindesamparo on insta) pic.twitter.com/m4vFC4FyMv — 𝔊𝔯𝔦𝔪𝔢𝔰 (@Grimezsz) June 1, 2023

The ink is a similar style to the one she revealed on her back in April 2021.

She said at the time the tatt would look like “beautiful alien scars.”