Grimes has got a new tattoo.
The Canadian musician took to her Instagram Story to show off her huge red leg inking.
The veiny, alien-esque tatt covers her right leg, from her ankle to her thigh.
Grimes — who also got an ear tatt and said she was planning to ink her face next — captioned the pic, “Very very nice – will get a better photo when I’m free.”
The star also tagged her tattoo artist Daniela, who shared more shots of their work on Instagram.
They wrote alongside the pics, “thank u @grimes ♡♡♡♡ such a pleasure working with u on this piece🎀
“wanna do more of this color textures plz!!!🐇🐇🐇🐇”
Grimes teased the tatt on May 31, posting an outline on Twitter and asking fans whether they thought she should go with red ink.
Okay .. red ink ? (With @ caidasindesamparo on insta) pic.twitter.com/m4vFC4FyMv
— 𝔊𝔯𝔦𝔪𝔢𝔰 (@Grimezsz) June 1, 2023
The ink is a similar style to the one she revealed on her back in April 2021.
She said at the time the tatt would look like “beautiful alien scars.”