Grimes has got a new tattoo.

The Canadian musician took to her Instagram Story to show off her huge red leg inking.

The veiny, alien-esque tatt covers her right leg, from her ankle to her thigh.

READ MORE: Grimes Talks Being An ‘AI Spy’, Reveals Why She Exited Record Contract

Grimes — who also got an ear tatt and said she was planning to ink her face next — captioned the pic, “Very very nice – will get a better photo when I’m free.”

Credit: Instagram/Grimes
Credit: Instagram/Grimes
Credit: Instagram/Grimes
Credit: Instagram/Grimes

The star also tagged her tattoo artist Daniela, who shared more shots of their work on Instagram.

They wrote alongside the pics, “thank u @grimes ♡♡♡♡ such a pleasure working with u on this piece🎀

“wanna do more of this color textures plz!!!🐇🐇🐇🐇”

READ MORE: Grimes Unveils AI Software To Let Fans Replicate Her Voice, Offers 50/50 Royalties Split

Grimes teased the tatt on May 31, posting an outline on Twitter and asking fans whether they thought she should go with red ink.

The ink is a similar style to the one she revealed on her back in April 2021.

She said at the time the tatt would look like “beautiful alien scars.”

Click to View Gallery
Guess The Celebrity Tattoo