Ivan Hernandez is happy to have Kim Cattrall back.

Speaking to People, the “And Just Like That…” star reacted to the news that Cattrall will be returning to the “Sex and the City” universe in season 2 of the spin-off series.

READ MORE: Kim Cattrall Confirms ‘And Just Like That’ Cameo On Instagram: ‘Happy Pride’

“I’m excited as well,” Hernandez said. “I just found out yesterday, and I think it’s a great idea. I think it’s something that the fans all wanted and missed. She’s such great character, so I can’t wait to see it myself.”

The news broke Thursday that Cattrall would be making a cameo appearance in the new season of “And Just Like That…”, with reports that the appearance comes near the end of the season, and that she did not film with her “Sex and the City” co-stars.

READ MORE: ‘And Just Like That…’ Season 2 Trailer Drops A Day After Kim Cattrall Cameo Revealed

Meanwhile, the new season will also see Hernandez’s Franklyn getting even closer to Sarah Jessica Parker’s Carrie Bradshaw.

The actor confirmed that after Franklyn and Carrie were seen kissing in the season 1 finale, the pair are “dating” as season 2 starts up.

Talking about working with Parker on the series, Hernandez called her “an icon.”

He continued, “I mean, she’s so well-known and recognizable, and then to be in the same room with her and doing these scenes with her, it was incredible.”