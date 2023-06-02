Swifties worldwide are letting out a sigh of relief as Taylor Swift announced the first leg of international tour dates for The Eras Tour.

The pop powerhouse, who has sold an estimated 114 million albums worldwide since her career began in 2006, has already traversed 22 sold-out stadium shows in America.

Taking to Twitter on Friday, the Billboard-charting behemoth shared the exciting news to her 92 million followers on the platform: “Really thrilled to tell you this!! Mexico, Argentina and Brazil: We are bringing The Eras Tour to you this year!”

Swift, 32, also teased that she would be joined by pop princess Sabrina Carpenter, 24, who she dubbed a “sweet angel princess.”

“Visit http://taylorswift.com/tour for more information on your registrations, presales and on-sales.”

Verified Fan Registration is now open for Mexico shows, with residents of Mexico receiving priority access. Fans can register until June 7, 11:59 p.m. (local time), for a chance to join the queue. Tickets will be available for purchase starting June 13, 2 p.m. (local time).

Argentina general on-sale begins on June 6, 10 am (local), and Brazil ticket presales start on the same day for fans with cancelled 2020 concert tickets.

Swift is currently gearing up for three shows this weekend at the Soldier Field stadium in Chicago, Illinois, where she’s the first female act at the location to sell out three shows on a single tour.