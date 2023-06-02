Elliot Page is opening up about his past relationships.

In his new memoir, Pageboy, the Canadian actor reveals that he had a secret romance with actress Kate Mara in the mid-2010s.

“The first person I fell for after my heart was broken was Kate Mara,” Page writes in the book, according to People. “She had a boyfriend at the time, the lovely and talented Max Minghella.”

The actor explains that he and Mara got close while he was filming 2014’s “X-Men: Days of Future Past”, and that Minghella was supportive of the two exploring their feelings for each other.

“I never thought I could be in love with two people and now I know I can,” Page says Mara told him.

“This was right after I’d come out as gay and it was a time of exploration and also heartbreak,” the actor continues. “I think my relationship, or whatever you want to call it with Kate, very much encapsulates a certain dynamic that I consistently found myself in, which was falling for people that — I think a lot of us do this — who aren’t fully available. And the sort of safety in that and the highs and the lows and the serotonin bump, and then it goes away.”

“And I think that is definitely a pattern in my life,” he adds, sharing that he and Mara are still close. “I think the love and care that we have for each other is it’s very own special thing. Separate from the intimacy that I write about.”

Page and Mara, who starred together in the 2017 romantic drama “My Days of Mercy”, will actually be appearing together for a book event this month.

In 2020, Page came out as transgender. Meanwhile, Mara and Minghella split in 2014, and she is now married to actor Jamie Bell, with whom she also shares two kids.