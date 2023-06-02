Despite their unbreakable character bond in HBO and A24’s upcoming series “The Idol”, Lily-Rose Depp sometimes maintained her distance from Abel ‘The Weeknd’ Tesfaye while filming the controversial series.

Initial trailers for the already infamous series, which garnered a standing ovation at Cannes Film Festival last month, showed electrifying on-screen chemistry between Depp’s troubled pop star character Jocelyn and Tesfaye’s sleazy nightclub owner, Tedros.

READ MORE: Lily-Rose Depp, ‘The Idol’ Co-Creator Respond To Critics Labelling New HBO Series ‘Luxury Sleaze’ After Cannes Premiere

However, a much different on-set dynamic occurred behind the scenes during the filming of the five-episode season, Depp recently revealed to EW.

“I don’t think anybody went full method — nobody lost their minds,” she recounts, before remembering: “Well, sometimes when Abel would get — I don’t want to reveal too much about where Abel’s character goes, but when he would be in full Tedros mode sometimes, I would steer clear of him. I’d be like, ‘He’s in his zone right now.'”

The drama, co-created by The Weeknd, Reza Fahim, and “Euphoria” creator Sam Levinson, follows Jocelyn, a renowned pop star whose career took a devastating hit following a highly publicized breakdown after her mother’s passing. In her quest for a comeback, a fateful encounter with enigmatic nightclub owner Tedros ignites a complex journey of creative salvation or potential soul-destroying ruin.

READ MORE: The Weeknd Admits He Wanted To ‘P**s Some People Off’ With ‘Dark, Twisted’ New Series ‘The Idol’

Despite recent controversy after Rolling Stone published an exposé in March uncovering production turmoil under director Levinson, Depp described her experience with him as “quite lighthearted,” pointing out that lots of laughter and dancing made the “heavier moments” of filming “easier.”

“The Idol” makes its highly anticipated debut on Sunday, June 4 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on HBO and will be available for streaming on Max.