Hailee Steinfeld is proud to play strong female characters on screen.

The actress chatted to ET Canada’s Carlos Bustamante about whether she finds herself drawn to playing characters that are strong role models that people can look up to.

Steinfeld — who has been busy promoting her just-released new movie “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse”, in which she voices strong female character Gwen Stacy — shared, “I find that I am drawn to these characters that have a strong point of view and a strong sense of self and a voice and an ability to fight to have their voice heard.

“I think that’s definitely a through line in the roles that I have played. I think it’s just a cherry on top that they resonate with people the way that they do and are considered a role model.”

READ MORE: Hailee Steinfeld Reveals Whether She Could Ever See Herself Playing ‘Hawkeye’ And ‘Spider-Man’ Roles In The Same ‘Multiversal Movie’

A role model who Steinfeld looks up to is her fitness trainer dad, Peter, who she works with to stay healthy, as well as enjoying the father/daughter time.

READ MORE: Hailee Steinfeld Says Starring In ‘Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse’ Has ‘Touched Me In Ways I Have Never Felt’

When questioned about the time they spend together and the knowledge he’s passed down to her, Steinfeld responded: “I mean, how much time do you have? I could talk about this all day. I don’t even know where to begin. I value the time that my dad and I spend… doing what he does and does best.

“You’re right to say it goes beyond sets and reps. It’s not about getting in there and working out so hard that you’re getting sick afterwards, and or, you know, going in the gym and seeing how much you can sweat or how much you can lift. It’s not about that.

“I was at a point in my life where I needed just something to keep me on track, I needed something to hold me accountable. I needed something for stability. And so it became a mental thing,” she added.

Ahead of the release of “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” on June 2, it’s been “Hailee Steinfeld Week” at ET Canada, as we air daily highlights from our interview with the star. Tune into the show weeknights at 7:30 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT on Global, and streaming live and on demand on STACKTV and the Global TV App. See more from the special in the clip below.