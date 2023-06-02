Click to share this via email

Ryan Gosling is truly one lucky man.

Eva Mendes recently shared a stylish and sweet snap to her Instagram on Thursday with the affectionate caption: “I love waiting for him…”

In the gorgeous pic, the 49-year-old actress shines as she poses in a hallway, sporting a stunning multi-coloured outfit.

The radiant beauty shared the photo amidst recent heartfelt praise from her long-term partner Ryan Gosling 42, who told GQ that he “wasn’t thinking about kids” until he met Mendes.

Exuding elegance, Mendes showcased her toned arms in the stylish patterned dress, perfectly complementing the vibrant hues with a bold choice of bright orange high-heeled shoes.

Their love story began around the time the pair filmed “The Place Beyond the Pines” in 2012, though Mendes recently clarified the two didn’t meet on set.

The couple has since built a beautiful family together, welcoming their daughter Esmerelda in 2014. They continued expanding their family in 2016, adding Amada to their fam.