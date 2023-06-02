In Elliot Page’s upcoming memoir Pageboy, the actor recounts homophobic remarks made towards him by a famous actor.

It occurred back in 2014 at a birthday party in Los Angeles, shortly after Page — now 36 — publicly came out as gay while giving a speech at a Human Rights Campaign conference.

“I’m here today because I am gay,” the Oscar nominee told the crowd at the time.

Years later, Page came out as transgender in December 2020.

In a chapter titled “Famous A–hole at Party,” the Canadian star describes the actor as an “acquaintance” whom confronted him at the outing and said, “You aren’t gay. That doesn’t exist. You are just afraid of men,” as per People.

Page also claims that he was threatened by the actor who then said: “I’m going to f**k you to make you realize you aren’t gay.”

When the “Juno” star saw him a few days later at the gym, the actor seemingly tried to take back his remarks, telling Page: “I don’t have a problem with gay people, I swear.”

“I think you might,” Page replied.

“I’ve had some version of that happen many times throughout my life,” Page told People before explaining why he decided to include the story in his memoir. “A lot of queer and trans people deal with it incessantly. These moments that we often, like, don’t talk about or we’re supposed to just brush off, when actually it’s very awful. I put that story in the book because it’s about highlighting the reality, the sh*t we deal with and what gets sent to us constantly, particularly in environments that are predominantly cis and heterosexual.

“I’m purposely not sharing his name. But he will hear about this and know it’s him,” the actor added.

Pageboy will hit the book stands on June 6.