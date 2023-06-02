Click to share this via email

Don’t get in the way of Joy Behar and her (platonic) man.

On “The View” this week, the co-hosts had a discussion about friendships with the opposite sex, which led to a playful spat between Behar and Sara Haines.

“I feel like I have a platonic relationship with Brian, our executive producer,” Behar said during the conversation, referring to executive producer Brian Teta.

“I do too,” Haines remarked.

But Behar interjected with a quick, “shut up!” and added, “He’s mine!”

At which point Haines burst out laughing.

The camera focused on Teta who was simply nodding and smiling in agreement with Behar before the show went to an ad break.

But Behar wasn’t done just yet. When the show returned, she said of Teta, “During the break before, I invited him to take a sniff and see if my perfume was holding up.”

She then asked him, “Is that a platonic thing to do or a romantic thing?”

“I’m dead from the waist down, so it doesn’t really matter.” Teta joked.