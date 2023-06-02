Brandi Glanville is sensing some “hypocrisy” at the heart of the “Vanderpump Rules” Scandoval scandal.

The “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” alum took to Twitter earlier this week to comment on all the drama the Tom Sandoval cheating scandal delivered to the “Vanderpump Rules” reunion special.

“The f**king hypocrisy is f**king insane,” she wrote, punctuating her point with several exclamation points.

READ MORE: Raquel Leviss Says Her ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Return Is ‘In Question’ Following Scandoval

Without using any names, she seemingly called Scheana Shay, who wasn’t able to attend the reunion special alongside her co-stars due to the restraining order that Raquel Leviss obtained, after Shay allegedly physically attacked Leviss for cheating with Sandoval while he was still in a relationship with Ariana Madix.

This was too much to Glanville, who reminded her Twitter followers that Shay had an affair with her then-husband, actor Eddie Cibrian, while she was pregnant with their child.

“I never thought I would be friends with half the b***hes that f**ked my husband while I was married & pregnant,” she wrote.

This fucking hypocrisy is fucking insane,!!!!! I never thought I would be friends with half the bitches that fucked my husband while I was married & pregnant — Brandi Glanville (@BrandiGlanville) June 1, 2023

Just to make sure her point got across, she added a followup tweet, reading, “I’m f**king over it with pretty much everyone.”