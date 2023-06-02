Even a Hollywood icon like Tom Hanks admits to occasionally hating his own films.

In a new profile featured in The New Yorker, the Oscar-winning 66-year-old actor didn’t beat around the bush and emphasized: “Let’s admit this: We all have seen movies that we hate. I have been in some movies that I hate. You have seen some of my movies and you hate them.”

READ MORE: Tom Hanks’ Family Says He’s ‘Already Asking To Be Called Doctor’ After Receiving Honorary Doctorate From Harvard

The author of the Making of Another Major Motion Picture Masterpiece continued candidly: “Someone is going to say, ‘I hated it.’ Other people can say, ‘I think it’s brilliant.’ Somewhere in between the two is what the movie actually is.”

The acclaimed Hollywood powerhouse described this experience as the “third Rubicon” before explaining the “five points of the Rubicon that are crossed by anybody who makes movies.”

“The first Rubicon you cross is saying yes to the film. … You are going to be in that movie,” Hanks elaborated. “The second Rubicon is when you actually see the movie that you made. It either works and is the movie you wanted to make, or it does not work and it’s not the movie you wanted to make.”

READ MORE: Tom Hanks Urges Harvard Grads To ‘Fight The Never-Ending Battle For Truth’ In Superhero-Themed Commencement Speech

The fourth Rubicon is “the commercial performance of the film” and the fifth and final stage is time.

Hanks’ comments come after the actor recently shared that he could not bring himself to watch some of his own films earlier this year.