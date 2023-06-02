Danny Bonaduce will receive brain surgery on Monday, two days after disclosing that he has been struggling to speak and walk.

The “Patridge Family” alum shared the deeply troubling symptoms of his illness with TMZ.

Following consultations with “100 doctors” the former child actor-turned-radio DJ received a life-changing diagnosis in March: hydrocephalus.

The NIH (National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke) describes hydrocephalus as a condition characterized by an abnormal accumulation of cerebrospinal fluid within the brain’s ventricles, resulting in potentially damaging pressure on the brain’s delicate tissues.

Despite uncertainties surrounding the origins of his condition, Bonaduce, 63, who has triumphed over substance abuse and maintains sobriety, opened up about his speculations regarding the possible causes of the disorder in a candid discussion with TMZ on Friday.

“I’ve done so many stupid things,” the actor remembered. “On a reality TV show, I took a guitar to the head and that hurt. That’s possibly the cause of all this.”

“I got punched in the face by Jose Canseco, a 265-pound professional athlete,” Bonaduce added. “And by the way, I didn’t hit the floor, [I] made it on my feet the whole time.”

The co-host of “The Danny Bonaduce & Sarah Morning Show” revealed that his upcoming surgery will involve the placement of a shunt and drain to address his condition.

He expressed hope that this procedure will bring an immediate “50 percent improvement”, assuming the diagnosis is accurate.