Clare Holt is getting candid about suffering a miscarriage, and how opening up about her experience led her to realize many other women were going through the same thing.

The “Vampire Diaries” alum spoke with People at the premiere for her new Peacock series, “Based on a True Story”.

“After my miscarriage, I spent hours on the internet just looking for someone to tell me what I was feeling was normal and for someone to tell me that it wasn’t my fault,” said Holt, who is pregnant with her third child.

“I would Google, and I would find these message boards or blog posts of these women who are open and vulnerable. And then I realized, okay, this is not something I did. And then I realized these women helped me so much, and I have an obligation to share my stories because maybe someday someone will be reading and looking for someone to connect with,” she added.

“When I did share, I think it was a number of years ago now, but I think there was over 40,000 comments of women and men sharing their stories. And it was just such a beautiful healing thing for me. And I made that decision then that I was always going to be open and honest with my journey because that’s the meaning of life,” Holt continued.

“It’s been so wonderful to read the stories of so many women. When I share my vulnerabilities and my fears about pregnancy and raising children because what I’ve realized is I’m so not alone,” she shared.

“There are so many women out there who feel the same way, who are anxious. And I think what I’ve realized is it’s because we care and because we want to do this right. And we know the pressure of raising these little people, but especially surrounding miscarriage. I think it was something that wasn’t talked about very often for a long time,” she told the magazine.

“The more open I became about it, the more people shared their stories with me and it was healing,” she revealed. “So I’m going to continue to do that, especially this pregnancy, now that I have an outlet where I can share and write. And it’s an amazing feeling to have just so much support from everyone.”