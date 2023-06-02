Click to share this via email

Drake is maintaining a foot-forward approach to his latest online betting giveaway.

On Friday, the Billboard-charting behemoth took to Instagram to promote an upcoming $1 million giveaway with Stake, the online casino and betting platform.

Known for his partnership with Stake, Drake declared himself the “roulette ransacker” and hinted at an exciting live-streaming event via Kick taking place on Saturday.

Drake’s Instagram caption playfully included influencer Corinna Kopf in the mix, extending a surprising invitation for a live-streamed foot massage. Kopf boasts a massive following of over seven million on Instagram and nearly two million likes on OnlyFans.

“I might massage [Corinna Kopf’s] feet live on air you just never know,” Drake shared. “TUNE IN.”

Responding swiftly to Drake’s invitation, Kopf, who is also a partner of Stake, playfully replied with a teasing message, saying “i’m waiting” accompanied by feet emojis.

While the outcome of the foot massage remains uncertain, it’s worth mentioning that other foot-related offers have surfaced from the Drake universe lately. He recently launched a cashmere collaboration collection with The Elder Statesman, offering a pair of socks priced at $415.

Drake also recently made a surprise appearance on the season finale of the hit Lil Dicky-created show “Dave” alongside Brad Pitt and fellow Canadian icon Rachel McAdams.