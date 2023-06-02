Sydney Sweeney is revealing her family’s reaction to seeing her in “Euphoria”.

The actress, who stars alongside Zendaya on the hit show, sits down with Willie Geist in this weekend’s episode of NBC News’ “Sunday Today” where she tells the host that she “didn’t prepare [her] dad at all” for what he was about to see onscreen as his daughter portrays Cassie — a people pleaser who sacrifices her own comfort for the pleasure of others.

READ MORE: Sydney Sweeney Reveals Why She Had To Fight For ‘White Lotus’ Role

“So he decided he was going [to] watch it without telling me, with his parents,” Sweeney, 25, tells Geist. “My dad and my grandpa turned it off and walked out. But my grandma, she’s a big supporter of mine.”

The actress also touched on the upcoming season, noting she’s “really excited.”

READ MORE: Sydney Sweeney Says Critics Are Tagging Her Family In Online Photos Of Her Nude ‘Euphoria’ Scenes: ‘It’s Disgusting And Unfair’

“I love playing Cassie, especially last season because she was so crazy…I’m really looking forward to seeing what Cassie does season three.”

Sweeney’s full interview on “Sunday Today with Willie Geist” airs June 4.