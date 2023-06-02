As she takes on the role of a criminal’s mom in Apple TV+’s new series “The Crowded Room”, Emmy Rossum is reflecting on another crime story: “Mystic River”.

The Golden Globe-nominated actress recently sat down for a one-on-one conversation with ET Canada’s Morgan Hoffman, where she discussed the upcoming 20th anniversary of the 2003 classic “Mystic River”, which bagged two Oscar wins for Sean Penn and Tim Robbins.

Rossum, 36, says she remembers “everything” about shooting the film, primarily being “surrounded by people that were absolutely at the top of of their game, be it Sean Penn or Clint Eastwood or Tim or Laurence Fishburne.”

“I was like 16, and I had no idea what I was doing,” further recounts the star.

On the topic of her big death in the film, she says, “It’s been 20 years, it’s probably okay to spoil where I die,” she reveals acting legend Eastwood had some strong advice for her while shooting the scene.

“He came over and he was giving a note about the scene, and he said to me, ‘That was really good. But this time just try not to hyperventilate because you’re dead.'”

“The Crowded Room” sees Rossum playing the mom of Danny Sullivan, played by Tom Holland, a young man who is arrested after being connected to a shooting incident in 1979 in New York City.

Danny’s past is reexamined in interrogations as investigator Rya Goodwin, played by Amanda Seyfried, is determined to understand why he committed the crime.

“The Crowded Room” premieres on Apple TV+ on Friday, June 9.