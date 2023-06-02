Kate Bosworth and Justin Long are celebrating the latter’s birthday by making more than one of his dreams come true.

The newlyweds embarked on a wildlife adventure in Ecuador to explore the Galápagos Islands — a volcanic archipelago in the Pacific Ocean — which Long’s dreamt of visiting ever since he was a little boy.

“Ever since we met, I have heard you say two words, many, many times: Galápagos Islands…Watching you experience your childhood dream these last few weeks has been the greatest honor,” Bosworth captioned a series of photos of the loved-up couple surrounded by nature, including two snapshots of them kissing.

She went on to gush over her hubby’s “endless curiosity, willingness to explore,” his “shining exuberance for life, and [his] deep, deep ability to love.

“To know you is to love you… You make life better. You make me better,” she concluded her Instagram post before wishing him a happy birthday.

But, it was Long’s comment that had people swooning over the couple even more so, including Sophia Bush, Rachel Bilson and Chelsea Handler.

“The Galápagos was a true childhood dream realized but just having you in my life is the realization of THE dream,” he wrote. “I’m the luckiest: tortoises, glass frogs in the rainforest, and my dreamgirl.”

Photo: Instagram/ KateBosworth

Last month, Long revealed that he and his dream girl got married after news broke of their engagement in March.

Looks like all of Long’s (birthday) wishes came true.