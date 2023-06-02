Jonah Hill is a dad! The 39-year-old actor and Olivia Millar, whom he was first linked to last summer, welcomed their first child, his rep confirmed to People. ET has reached out for comment.

Hill and Millar never announced their baby on the way, but reports to that effect surfaced in March when Daily Mail published pics of Millar with what appeared to be a baby bump.

Millar, the daughter of famed model Esmé Marshall, also sparked engagement rumours at the time, but neither Hill nor Millar has confirmed as much.

Before his relationship with Millar, who owns an online clothing store, Hill was engaged to Gianna Santos. The pair called it quits in 2020 after two years together.

Hill, who largely keeps his personal life private, was next romantically linked to environmental activist Sarah Brady, though he denied that they were engaged in February 2022.

The personal news comes after photos were published of Hill’s sister Beanie Feldstein’s wedding to Bonnie-Chance Roberts, though it’s unclear if Hill attended.

More From ET:

Elijah Wood and Partner Mette-Marie Kongsved Quietly Welcomed Second Child in 2022

Mark Zuckerberg and Wife Priscilla Chan Welcome Baby No. 3

Brothers Osborne’s John Osborne and Wife Lucie Silvas Welcome Twins