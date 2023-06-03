Demi Lovato is celebrating pride! On Thursday, the 30-year-old singer took to Instagram to mark the first day of Pride Month.

In her post, Lovato shared a selfie that she took in a rainbow-shaped mirror. Other shots in Lovato’s post include pics of her dogs, a photo with her boyfriend, Jute$, and several selfies.

“HAPPY PRIDE MONTH BB’S!!! I’m so happy to celebrate our LGBTQIA+ community, today and everyday!!” Lovato wrote. “As a nonbinary queer person, I couldn’t be more proud to be a part of this community that is the epitome of resilience, excellence and joy.”

“And for any and everyone navigating their sexual orientation and gender journey, know that you are all extraordinary and exactly who you’re supposed to be,” she continued. “Don’t let anyone tell you otherwise.”

Back in April, Lovato told “CBS Mornings” that she’s “in a really good place” in her life. Indeed, the previous month, a source told ET that Lovato “is doing great.”

“She’s sober and living a very healthy lifestyle. She’s surrounding herself with like-minded people that want her to stay that way and continue to support her positive choices,” the source said. “Demi goes to therapy, works out, eats clean, and does things that make her happy. She hikes, writes music, and is very in tune with herself in general.”

