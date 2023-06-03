Hailee Steinfeld joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe in 2021 Disney+ series “Hawkeye”, with her character, Kate Bishop, seemingly set to replace Jeremy Renner’s Clint Barton as the next iteration of uber-archer Avenger Hawkeye.

Since then, however, Kate has not returned for any subsequent Marvel projects, and hasn’t been confirmed to appear in any coming up in the future.

In the meantime, rumours circulated that Kate would be part of a “Young Avengers” project — based on Marvel’s comic book series — that would team her character with a variety of other young superheroes.

READ MORE: Hailee Steinfeld Says She’s ‘Drawn’ To Playing Strong Female Roles On Screen That ‘Fight To Have Their Voice Heard’

During Steinfeld’s recent appearance on the “Happy Sad Confused” podcast, host Josh Horowitz asked about the status of that “Young Avengers” project.

“I mean, the question from you and I both,” she replied, insisting she had no knowledge of her future in the MCU.

“Yeah, I’m certainly chomping at the bit. It’s been a minute since I’ve… It’s always so funny, because I feel like a few months can go by and I feel like I’ve been doing nothing, you know what I mean? I’m like, ‘It’s been so long since…’” she continued.

“It’s been a while since ‘Dickinson’ ended and since ‘Hawkeye’ came out, but I am so ready to get back at it,” Steinfeld declared.

READ MORE: Hailee Steinfeld Reveals Whether She Could Ever See Herself Playing ‘Hawkeye’ And ‘Spider-Man’ Roles In The Same ‘Multiversal Movie’

“I am itching to be on set again with people that do what I do, and love what we do, and I have such a sense of belonging when I’m on set, and a sense of home, and I just love it. And it has been a while. So, I am very much chomping up a bit,” she added.