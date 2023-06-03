Things are apparently not well between Welsh actor Ioan Gruffudd and his 13-year-old daughter, Ella Evans, whom he shares with ex-wife Alice Evans.

According to the Daily Mail, legal documents filed on May 31 in Los Angeles Superior Court indicate that the teenager is seeking a temporary restraining order against her father, 49, and his girlfriend Bianca Wallace, 29.

In addition, she also submitted an application for civil harassment protection from Wallace, with the application set to be heard in court on June 23.

The Mail reports that Ella’s request came about after an incident at the Los Angeles home that the “Fantastic Four” star shares with Wallace, while Ella and younger sister Elsie were visiting.

As the Mail points out, this is the latest dramatic incident in the unfolding saga that began in 2021, when Gruffudd abruptly left Evans after 13 years of marriage, sparking a nasty divorce battle.

In the midst of their legal fight, Gruffudd obtained a restraining order against his estranged wife, which also prevents her from making any mention of him on social media for a three-year period.

Evans and Gruffudd are both seeking custody of their children, while both have also declared they have no money.

Last month, the $2-million home one shared by the exes was sold — at the request of Gruffudd, who claimed that he was no longer able to pay for it.