While he awaits sentencing following his rape conviction, Danny Masterson will be kept in “administrative segregation” for his safety.

TMZ on Saturday reported that the “That ’70s Show” star is being kept away from general population at the Los Angeles County Men’s Central Jail while he’s locked up behind bars and awaiting sentencing.

According to the outlet, citing law enforcement sources, “administrative segregation” is the same unit where disgraced NFL star O.J. Simpson and Death Row Records co-founder Suge Knight were kept during their respective cases.

Masterson, 47, on Wednesday was found guilty of two counts of forcible rape against two women who were also former members of the Church of Scientology, of which the actor is also a member.

After the verdict was read, Masterson’s wife, actress Bijou Phillips, let out a wail, prompting Judge Charlaine F. Olmedo to reprimand the actress and tell her to keep her composure or leave the courtroom.

Masterson was immediately remanded into custody due to the “violent nature of the crimes” and posing a flight risk. His next court date is scheduled for Aug. 4, when he’s also scheduled to be sentenced. He faces up to 30 years in prison.

While the embattled actor was found guilty on two counts, the jury deadlocked on the third count of rape. The jury — comprised of seven women and five men — deliberated for just over a week.

Back in November, Olmedo declared a mistrial after the jury came back deadlocked. This time around, prosecutors accused Masterson of drugging his alleged rape victims and being a “predator” who thought he could shield himself behind the Church of Scientology’s protection.

The retrial ends more than three years after Masterson was first ordered to stand trial on charges that he raped three women at his Hollywood Hills home between 2001 and 2003.

