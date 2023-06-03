James Tupper and son Atlas Heche Tupper arrive at the 30th Annual Race To Erase MS Gala held at the Fairmont Century Plaza on June 2, 2023 in Century City, Los Angeles, CA, USA.

James Tupper is providing an update on life after Anne Heche.

The Canadian actor, who shares son Atlas with the late actress, spoke with People on Friday while attending the 30th annual Race to Erase MS Gala in Century City, California, where he shared how the father-son duo are doing following Heche’s death in August 2022. She tragically succumbed to injuries on Aug. 12 following a single-vehicle car crash on Aug. 5.

“We’re taking care of each other and taking it one day at a time,” Tupper, 57, told the outlet. “We’ve got a lot of great support and family around us, and it doesn’t help.

“We still miss her, we miss her every day, love her,” he added of his ex and Atlas’ mother.

Tupper’s update comes after People previously caught up with the actor earlier this year at the reading of Heche’s new memoir, Call Me Anne.

“I want to say that I’m doing great, but it’s been a very, very difficult time. A very big transition and spending time with my boy and looking after him, that’s basically been my whole focus,” Tupper told the magazine in January.

“It’s very difficult whenever you lose a parent like that. Your whole world switches inside out, and I think kids experience trauma in a way that adults don’t,” he elaborated. “Adults have a context to put it in, but kids do not. You want to bury it, you want to forget about it and move past it.”

Speaking from his own experience, Tupper, who also lost is mom when he “was very, very young,” added: “So I kind of understand what he’s going through.”

He noted that “grief is a difficult thing” that “comes in waves,” and even revealed that, after Heche’s death, there’s been times where he’s been “so upset” that he’s had to pull his car over while driving.

“This shock that she’s gone now — someone that you really loved and really knew very, very well… [It’s] impossible to get over quickly,” he added.

When it comes to coping with the loss, Tupper shared that “Atlas has taken up tennis, so he plays like two to three hours a day, and I think that’s creating a real nice balance.”

He added that the 13-year-old “has really good friends. So keeping these things carefully in balance, that’s how we’re getting through grief.”

Following Heche’s death, Tupper filed to become the legal guardian of Atlas.