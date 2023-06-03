Faux heiress Anna Delvey reportedly owes her disbarred lawyer, Audrey A. Thomas, more than $152,000 in legal fees.

In addition to the large amount owed, the former con artist, whose real name is Anna Sorokin, made false allegations against her former attorney in an attempt not to pay, according to a Manhattan Supreme Court lawsuit, reported by the New York Post.

In 2019, Delvey was convicted of eight felony charges for pretending to be a German heiress who scammed $200,000 from New York City socialites. She then hired Thomas to represent her in 2020.

After her conviction, a judge, who claimed to be “stunned by the depth of [Delvey’s] deception,” sentenced the fraudster to four to 12 years in prison. Two years into her sentence, Delvey was released on good behaviour, but, just six weeks later, she was detained by the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement for overstaying her visa.

Delvey was released on bond and is currently on house arrest, awaiting the court’s decision for her to stay in the country, as per the New York Times.

The newspaper also reports that, after Delvey fired Thomas in April 2022, she filed a lawsuit against the one-time attorney, accusing her of withholding records in her immigration and criminal case.

The lawsuit, obtained by the New York Times, claims Delvey “was able to remain in the United States because while she was taken to the airport and literally sitting in the gate area with her belongings in garbage bags, [Thomas] filed a writ and secured a stay from deportation removal.”

And, despite Thomas getting disbarred in November for allegedly robbing an elderly client, Delvey still owes the attorney the “astronomical legal fees,” as per the Manhattan Supreme Court.

The lawsuit filing states: “The disbarment… does not negate the balance that the defendant owes.”