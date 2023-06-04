Michael Keaton is reuniting with Tim Burton to revive filmdom’s most beloved bio-exorcist in a long-awaited sequel to “Beetlejuice”.

With production underway in London, Keaton spoke with Empire about stepping back into one of his most iconic screen roles.

“‘Beetlejuice’ is the most f**kin’ fun you can have working. It’s so fun, it’s so great. And you know what it is? We’re doing it exactly like we did the first movie,” Keaton explained.

“There’s a woman in the great waiting room for the afterlife literally with a fishing line — I want people to know this because I love it — tugging on the tail of a cat to make it move,” he continued.

According to Keaton, the “Beetlejuice” sequel has been in the works for years, albeit secretly.

“[Burton] and I were talking about it years and years ago, never telling anybody,” Keaton shared.

“I said, ‘If it happens, first of all, we’ve both said we’re doing it many times. We both agreed, if it happens, it has to be done as close to the way we made it the first time. Making stuff up, making stuff happen, improvising and riffing, but literally handmade stuff like people creating things with their hands and building something,” Keaton said.

“F**kin’ great,” he added. “It’s the most fun I’ve had working on a movie in I can’t tell you how long.”

“Beetlejuice 2” is scheduled to hit theatres in September 2024.