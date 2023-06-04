Emma Heming shared a video of the happier times with her husband, Bruce Willis! On Thursday, the model posted a video from a family trip to Disneyland, in honor of Splash Mountain’s final ride before it is reimagined in the “Princess and The Frog” theme.

“You bet this family will be back for more fun and laughs when you reopen as Tiana Bayou! Thanks for all the memories Splash Mountain ⛰️😅 #splashmountain #disneylandlove,” Heming captioned the video.

The video starts with Heming holding the camera to show Willis and one of their daughters sitting behind them after getting splashed. The “Die Hard” actor is all smiles as he wraps his arm around his young daughter and prepares her for another round of water coming while they’re on the ride.

Heming also shared another video of her riding with their other daughter, and Willis’ oldest daughters, Rumer, Tallulah and Scout.

Heming did not share when the video was taken, but did take to the comments to share a special moment with a user who pointed out how protective Willis was of his little girl.

“Awe! He’s doing the dad safety belt,” the user wrote.

“Always,” Heming replied.

In 2022, Heming and Willis’ daughters, and ex-wife, Demi Moore announced he had been diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia — a progressive neurological disorder that impacts both cognition and behavior. Prior, the family shared that he was diagnosed with aphasia.

Since, Heming has been working to bring awareness to frontotemporal dementia and has been candid about the ups and downs of being a full-time caretaker for her husband. In May, the 44-year-old announced she was launching a brain health brand.

Willis’ daughters have also been candid about life with his diagnosis. Last week, Tallulah wrote a personal essay for Vogue, sharing how life has changed since her father’s diagnosis and how she has had to navigate her own personal health struggles in addition.

Tallulah spoke with ET and shared that her family was “very proud” of her for being candid and revealed she has gotten positive feedback from people outside of her family as well.

“I mean, the response has been so unbelievable, and I’m incredibly grateful, not only for the people that have reached out, but for Vogue and Anna and Rob and everyone that was a part of getting that there,” Tallulah said. “And I think that for me, I hope that whatever anyone needed to take from that, they can take from it. I don’t necessarily want to dictate what they needed to take from that. I think that that’s their truth, and I just hope that there can be more moments that I can help open up the space for things to resonate for people.”

