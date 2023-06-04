Mark Hamill is opening up about whether he’d be open to returning to a galaxy far, far away to revive his most iconic screen role.

While promoting his new movie “The Machine”, Hamill was interviewed for “CBS Sunday Morning” by Tracy Smith, who asked whether he could see himself playing Luke Skywalker again (Hamill most recently reprised his “Star Wars” role in 2017’s “The Last Jedi”, and as a digitally de-aged version in Season 2 of “The Mandalorian”).

“I had my time, and that’s good,” Hamill responded. “But that’s enough.”

Smith pressed further, asking, “So, even though you say you won’t go back, there’s always a chance that you could go back?”

“Well, you never say never,” Hamill admitted. “I just don’t see any reason to. Let me put it that way: I mean, they have so many stories to tell, they don’t need Luke anymore.”

In the meantime, Hamill has made his peace with the fact that he’ll always be best known as Luke.

“At this point, you could basically win a Grammy, cure cancer, and still forever you are going to be Luke Skywalker. Have you accepted that?” Smith asked.

“Yeah. Well, I don’t care,” Hamill said.

“I mean, the truth of the matter is, I never really expected to be remembered for anything. I just wanted to make a living doing what I liked,” he continued. “And I thought, ‘Well, it could be worse. I could be, like, known as being the best actor who ever played Adolf Hitler, you know?’ At least Luke is an admirable fellow!”