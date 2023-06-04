The duet of our dreams!

Maren Morris and Taylor Swift teamed up to perform their Fearless (Taylor’s Version) collaboration, “You All Over Me”, during the Chicago, Illinois leg of Swift’s Eras Tour over the weekend.

Morris took to Instagram to share a black-and-white still from the epic performance, which saw the pair each strumming on their own guitars as they belted out the fan-favourite track.

“We finally got to play ‘You All Over Me’ and I won’t ever be shutting up about it,” Morris captioned the post. “Love you @taylorswift and love you always, Chicago.”

In addition to hitting the stage with Swift, Morris got to enjoy the show alongside husband, Ryan Hurd, who joined her in the audience.

“The Bones” singer also took to TikTok to share a clip of the surprise performance.

“We are so lucky, Chicago, so very lucky,” Swift says, teasing the crowd before revealing that Morris is on hand to perform the track. “Because not only did that artist say yes, to sing on that song with me, Maren Morris is actually here.”

Swift continues, “She’s one of my favourite artists. I just cannot wait to watch everything she does for the rest of her career. Everything she does is so thoughtful, and so brilliant.”

The compliments don’t stop there, with Swift telling Morris, “You’re one of the best songwriters ever, and you’re gonna sing with your beautiful voice for us now.”

“Thank you so much for having me @Taylor Swift . Your generosity to me in these last 7 years is insurmountable and I love you so. #theerastour #erastour,” Morris wrote in the caption.

Morris is the latest artist to join Swift on stage during her Eras Tour. Late last month, the “Anti-Hero” singer helped surprise Swifties by bringing out Ice Spice to perform her “Karma” remix at her MetLife Stadium stop in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Marcus Mumford and Swift’s rumoured love interest, Matty Healy, have also hit the stage for special performances along the way.

For more on Swift’s Eras Tour, including her recently announced Latin America tour dates, check out the links below.

