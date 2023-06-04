Britney Spears has a sweet mama moment!

On Saturday, the “Baby One More Time” singer shared a picture of her carrying her youngest son, Jayden.

In the picture, which she simply captioned, ” 🌷🌷 📷: GSI Media,” Spears and her son coordinate in matching blue outfits while she carries him on her hip.

The singer turned off the comments on the post.

Spears shares Sean, 17, and Jayden, 16, with ex-husband, Kevin Federline.

The “Oops I Did It Again” singer’s sweet picture comes after ET learned that she signed off to allow Federline to relocate their children to Hawaii.

Spears’ lawyer, Matthew Rosengart, wrote a letter dated May 31 to Federline’s attorney informing him that the singer does not intend to interfere with Federline’s plans to uproot the family and relocate to Hawaii. Spears has offered her full consent.

In the letter, as first reported by Page Six, Spears’ attorney slams Federline’s attorney, Mark Vincent Kaplan, for publicizing the matter and “creating unnecessary drama and a false ‘dispute’ by publicly discussing the issue.” What’s more, Rosengart added that in doing so “it was undignified, ungracious, and unnecessary.”

A source told ET that “Britney loves and has always supported her children and wants them to be happy.” In a statement to ET, Kaplan says, “I responded to Mr. Rosengart about how I feel about that and I am not going to involve myself in an involuntary pen-pal relationship with him.”

As for Federline’s reaction, Mr. Kaplan tells ET, “I’m sure Kevin is very pleased. He needs to make plans for the move and these plans take months to put it into effect.”

