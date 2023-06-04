Drake felt the sting of having his credit card declined — in front of thousands of fans watching him during a livestream.
In a video that quickly went viral, Drake and Lil Yachty are seen in a portion of a two-hour livestream promoting the online casino Stake.
At one point, Drake logs into what appears to be his TD account, in order to send a $499 tip to a Stake user named Daisy.
READ MORE: Drake Offers Influencer Corinna Kopf A Foot Massage In New Instagram Post: ‘You Just Never Know’
Before that happens, however, Drake’s card is immediately declined.
“Embarrassing!” Drake declares in a sing-song voice as Lil Yachty just shakes his head.
Drake’s credit card declines while on livestream with Lil Yachty pic.twitter.com/kMRtnxK2Lj
— No Jumper (@nojumper) June 4, 2023
Meanwhile, Drake’s fans chimed in to admit they found the whole thing to be totally relatable.
Drake's credit card declining was the funniest thing ever. I laughed so hard. Obvs it wasn't drake's personal card but still it was funny.
— Ayman (@irfanbhatii1) June 4, 2023
Drake’s credit card declines while on livestream with Lil Yachty pic.twitter.com/kMRtnxK2Lj
— No Jumper (@nojumper) June 4, 2023
love that it’s TD bank, so canadian 😭
— ladidai 📣 follow @heyhearusout (@ladidaix) June 4, 2023
Don't matter how rich you are, TD Bank will always find a way to embarrass you https://t.co/N5G5PwlTqh
— NYQUIL (@CopRestocks) June 4, 2023