Drake felt the sting of having his credit card declined — in front of thousands of fans watching him during a livestream.

In a video that quickly went viral, Drake and Lil Yachty are seen in a portion of a two-hour livestream promoting the online casino Stake.

At one point, Drake logs into what appears to be his TD account, in order to send a $499 tip to a Stake user named Daisy.

Before that happens, however, Drake’s card is immediately declined.

“Embarrassing!” Drake declares in a sing-song voice as Lil Yachty just shakes his head.

Meanwhile, Drake’s fans chimed in to admit they found the whole thing to be totally relatable.