Drake felt the sting of having his credit card declined — in front of thousands of fans watching him during a livestream.

In a video that quickly went viral, Drake and Lil Yachty are seen in a portion of a two-hour livestream promoting the online casino Stake.

At one point, Drake logs into what appears to be his TD account, in order to send a $499 tip to a Stake user named Daisy.

Before that happens, however, Drake’s card is immediately declined.

“Embarrassing!” Drake declares in a sing-song voice as Lil Yachty just shakes his head.

Drake’s credit card declines while on livestream with Lil Yachty pic.twitter.com/kMRtnxK2Lj — No Jumper (@nojumper) June 4, 2023

Meanwhile, Drake’s fans chimed in to admit they found the whole thing to be totally relatable.

Drake's credit card declining was the funniest thing ever. I laughed so hard. Obvs it wasn't drake's personal card but still it was funny. — Ayman (@irfanbhatii1) June 4, 2023

love that it’s TD bank, so canadian 😭 — ladidai 📣 follow @heyhearusout (@ladidaix) June 4, 2023