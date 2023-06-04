“Sex and the City” fans were shocked by the news that Kim Cattrall has filmed a cameo for the upcoming second season of spin-off “And Just Like That”.

While there is apparently no love lost between Cattrall and her former “SATC” co-stars, at least one member of the cast thinks her return is a good thing for the show.

Evan Handler — who plays Harry Goldenblatt, husband of Kristin Davis’ Charlotte — spoke to People at the Ed Asner & Friends Celebrity Poker Night on Saturday evening, and gave the whole idea his stamp of approval.

“I think it is great. I do,” Handler said.

“Apparently, [her cameo] was shot in the garage somewhere with no contact with anybody, so the only place I have to welcome her is into my living room when it airs on television,” he joked.

Asked when he learned of Cattrall’s top-secret cameo, Handler insisted he was as much in the dark as everyone else.

“I learned it the same day you did,” he admitted.