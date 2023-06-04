Ioan Gruffudd and Bianca Wallace have been spotted for the first time since the actor’s teenage daughter filed a restraining order against them.

In photos obtained by Page Six, the couple were seen smiling as they walked around their neighbourhood with their dog.

According to the Daily Mail, legal documents filed on May 31 in Los Angeles Superior Court indicate that Gruffudd’s 13-year-old daughter, Ella Evans, is seeking a temporary restraining order against her father and his girlfriend Bianca Wallace.

In addition, she also submitted an application for civil harassment protection from Wallace, with the application set to be heard in court on June 23.

The Mail reports that Ella’s request came about after an incident at the Los Angeles home that the “Fantastic Four” star shares with Wallace, while Ella and younger sister Elsie were visiting.

As the Mail points out, this is the latest dramatic incident in the unfolding saga that began in 2021, when Gruffudd abruptly left Evans after 13 years of marriage, sparking a nasty divorce battle.

Evans and Gruffudd are both seeking custody of their children, while both have also declared they have no money.

Last month, the $2-million home one shared by the exes was sold — at the request of Gruffudd, who claimed that he was no longer able to pay for it.