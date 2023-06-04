Tyler James Williams is setting the record straight about his sexuality.

In a set of Instagram Stories made in celebration of Pride Month, Williams addressed the rumors surrounding his sexuality and warned about the dangers of speculating on someone’s sexual orientation.

“I’m not gay; but I think the culture of trying to ‘find’ some kind of hidden trait or behaviour that a closeted person ‘let slip’ is very dangerous,” Williams wrote Saturday. “Overanalyzing someone’s behaviour in an attempt to ‘catch’ them directly contributes to the anxiety a lot of queer and queer questioning people feel when they fear living in their truth.”

In addition to contributing to a culture of fear, the “Abbott Elementary” star said that it makes even the most basic of conversations and interactions feel less safe gay men and women who may be questioning their sexuality. He also noted that it reinforces archetypes many straight have to live with that he called “unrealistic,” “less free” and liming of their “individual expression.”

He continued, “I’ve been very clear about the intentionality I try to put into using my platform to push back against those archetypes every chance that I get. Being straight doesn’t look one way. Being gay doesn’t look one way. And what may seem like harmless fun and conversation may actually be sending a dangerous message to those struggling with real issues. I refuse to inadvertently contribute to that message.”

Williams capped off the post by wishing all queer and queer-questioning individuals a happy Pride month, while also reiterating his stance as an ally to the LGBTQIA+ community.

“As an ally, I continue to be committed to assisting in that where I can,” Williams added, “and helping to cultivate a future where we are all accepted and given permission to be ourselves.”

Taking place every June, Pride Month celebrates the self-affirmation, dignity, equality and increased visibility of lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender people.

