Prince Harry is expected to finally have his day in court this week

According to The New York Post, the Duke of Sussex will testify on Tuesday in his battle against the U.K.’s Daily Mirror newspaper.

Harry has accused the publication of hacking his phone and invading his privacy, as well as allegedly carrying out “vicious, persistent attacks” on him and his wife, Meghan Markle.

Additionally, the prince has accused the tabloid of hiring at least 25 different private investigators to spy on him.

Harry is also suing News Group Newspapers, The Sun and the Associated Newspapers Ltd, which owns the Daily Mail and Mail on Sunday.