The Sanderson sisters are coming back!

In an interview with The New York Times, Sean Bailey, President of Walt Disney Studios Motion Picture Production confirmed that “Hocus Pocus 3” is in the works. While the Disney executive didn’t confirm any further details, he made the reveal during the interview while discussing the success of the live-action, “The Little Mermaid”, and while confirming the live-action versions of, “Moana”, “Lilo & Stich” and “Hercules”.

“Hocus Pocus 2″ found success last year after it was released on Disney+. The film, which starred Bette Midler, Kathy Najimy and Sarah Jessica Parker, saw them reprising their roles as Winifred, Mary and Sarah Sanderson respectively — almost 30 years after the release of the original film.

The new film, which found the trio resurrected once again by a group of teen friends — Becca (Whitney Peak), Cassie (Lilia Buckingham), and Izzy (Belissa Escobedo) — who light a new version of the infamous Black Flame Candle.