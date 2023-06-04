Justin Combs, the eldest son of Sean “Diddy” Combs, was arrested for driving under the influence this weekend.

The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed to Fox News that Justin was arrested following a routine traffic stop in Beverly Hills at around 8:00 a.m. Sunday morning.

“Officers conducted a traffic stop, and they observed the driver possibly under the influence of unknown alcohol or drugs,” LAPD told the outlet. “The investigation revealed that he was under the influence.”

In photos obtained by TMZ, Justin can be seen interacting with police.

It’s unclear if Justin had drugs or alcohol in his system.

The 29-year-old was subsequently arrested and booked into an L.A. County jail on a misdemeanor DUI charge. His bond was set at $5,000. It’s not yet clear whether or not Justin has been released from police custody.

ET has reached out to both Justin and Diddy’s reps for comment.

Justin is the oldest son of Diddy and Misa Hylton. The rapper and alcohol connoisseur is also dad to Quincy, 31, whom he adopted, King, 25, and twins Jessie James and D’Lila, 16, from his relationship with the late Kim Porter, who died in 2018 after suffering from complications due to pneumonia. He welcomed daughter Chance in 2006 with Sarah Chapman, and most recently, daughter Love in October with Dana Tran.

