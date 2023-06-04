Click to share this via email

Shakira is fueling Lewis Hamilton romance rumours, after the Colombian superstar was spotted watching the race car driver participating in the F1 Spanish Grand Prix.

Shakira sat on the sidelines and cheered Hamilton on as he scooped second place at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya.

The 46-year-old star was recently spotted boarding a yacht on the Miami coastlines with Hamilton, 38.

Dating speculation comes against the backdrop of Shakira’s contentious separation from former FC Barcelona and Spain soccer player Gerard Piqué.

The former couple revealed they were calling it quits after 11 years together back in June 2022.

Piqué has since confirmed his romance with Clara Chia Marti, with it being rumoured that he cheated on Shakira with her.