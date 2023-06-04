Getting ready for the big debut! Lily-Rose Depp is overwhelmed with excitement for the premiere of her new dark drama series “The Idol”.

Depp, 24, took to Instagram on Sunday to share a series of stylish behind-the-scene snapshots from the shooting of the series, many of which show her hanging out with her fellow co-stars on the neon-drenched sets.

“‘The Idol’ premieres tonight <3,” Depp wrote, alongside the slideshow post. “I can’t put into words how I’m feeling right now! This show and the people I was lucky enough to make it with mean everything to me.”

“Shooting it was the most special experience I’ve ever had, and I thank my lucky stars every day for the most beautiful little family we all built together,” she continued. “My idol fam you know who you are- I love you guys so much.”

She also gave a special shout-out to series co-creator and director Sam Levinson, as well as her co-star, and the show’s fellow co-creator, The Weeknd — whose real name is Abel Tesfaye.

“Sam and Abel, thank you for letting me be your Jocelyn. I’m still pinching myself that you picked me. Thank you for making my dreams come true, I love you both forever,” she wrote. “Can’t wait for you guys to meet our family…. Xoxoxoxo”

In “The Idol”, Depp stars as Jocelyn, an up-and-coming pop singer who is pressured and influenced by Tesfaye’s Tedros, a charismatic cult leader/self-help guru who promises Jocelyn everything and will stop at nothing to make her famous.

From partying at cocaine-fueled ragers to blindfolding Jocelyn in the studio, Tedros’ antics start to raise eyebrows in her inner circle, as he positions himself as the solution to all the young singer’s problems.

ET sat down with “The Idol” cast at the Cannes Film Festival earlier this month, and Depp opened up about some of her inspirations for Jocelyn, revealing that she based the character less on modern-day pop stars and more on the old-fashioned idea of celebrity and some iconic leading ladies of the past.

“Of course, there are so many incredible pop stars of today that I have nothing but admiration and respect for — and of course, you can’t help but think of when you think of a character like Jocelyn — but we’re definitely not telling anybody else’s story or trying to base her on any real person,” the actress explained.

“We actually drew from a lot of other influences that are not pop stars,” she added. “We thought a lot about Sharon Stone in Basic Instinct and the Gene Tierneys and Lauren Bacalls… all of these women that were very inspiring to me for the role.”

“The Idol” premieres Sunday night on HBO.