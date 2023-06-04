The Fugees came together this weekend in a surprise reunion, which might prove to be the group’s final performance for some time.

The special unexpected gathering happened during Lauryn Hill’s headlining set at the Roots Picnic music fest in Philadelphia, where she was celebrating the 25th anniversary of her groundbreaking and iconic album, The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill.

During her performance, her fellow former group mates Wyclef Jean and Pras Michel came up to join her onstage for a reforming of The Fugees that left fans stunned.

Together, the group also performed one of their biggest hits, “Ready or Not,” and the experience was unforgettable, both for those in attendance and those behind-the-scenes — including Roots frontman and festival organizer Questlove.

“In 1993 an unknown band called the Fugees (at the request of the record label i interned at @ruffhouserecords) opened up for us at #TheTrocodero in Philadelphia — this was one of their first gigs since signing to a major label. They were there to help us celebrate our signing to @geffenrecords, Questlove recalled in a video of the reunion posted to Instagram on Saturday. “Their #BluntedOnReality got released in early 93. We got our deal in Dec 93 & man….. Now 30 years later & look at us now. What a journey.”

“@MsLaurynHill did us a solid by letting us not only letting us celebrate with her the classic #MiseducationOfLaurynHill but she also made a moment by bringing together her bredren @WyclefJean & @PrasMichel ……in what could possibly be one of the last times we will see this institution together in this setting,” he added. “I’m giving all the gratitude for making this miracle of a night happen. On what woulda been my father’s 87th birthday.”

Jean also took to Instagram to share his emotional appreciation for the experience, posting a clip of their performance.

“Some one just ask me was that really the fugees on stage at the #Rootspicnic Last night in Philly ……… and I replied ‘God is Great ‘ @mslaurynhill,” Jean captioned the post.

One aspect of the reunion that felt so special for fans is how it is likely not going to be something anyone sees again for some time, as Michel was convicted in April on 10 counts of a criminal conspiracy related to what prosecutors called a “clandestine foreign influence campaign scheme” funded by a wealthy Malaysian financier looking to buy sway in United States political machinations.

Michel faces a possible 20 years behind bars in federal prison, although he has not yet been sentenced.

