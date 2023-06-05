Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s daughter Lilibet turned two on Sunday, but the royals failed to wish her a happy birthday.

Harry and Meghan famously stepped back as senior members of the royal family in March 2020, before they moved to California.

Despite the royals wishing Lilibet a happy birthday last year, they’re yet to take to social media to do the same this year.

Harry’s relationship with his family has been up and down to say the least recently, after he made multiple accusations against them in his tell-all memoir, Spare, that hit shelves earlier this year.

Harry and Meghan also opened up about life in the royals in their Netflix documentary.

The royals are yet to comment on either of the above.

It’s not known exactly what Harry and Meghan did to celebrate Lili’s second birthday, but the Duke of Sussex was a no-show at the first day of his phone hacking trial against the Daily Mirror in London, U.K. on Monday, due to him reportedly wanting to celebrate his youngest child’s special day first.

Although Harry and Meghan are choosing to live life mostly away from the royals now, their children Archie, 4, and Lilibet still use the Prince and Princess titles.

NEW: The Royal Family’s website has been updated to reflect that Archie and Lilibet will use the titles Prince and Princess👇🏻 pic.twitter.com/Z9xaRGht2q — Lizzie Robinson (@LizzieITV) March 9, 2023

Lili’s first birthday fell during the Queen’s 2022 Platinum Jubilee celebrations, while Archie’s fourth birthday fell on the day of his grandfather King Charles III’s coronation this year.