“The Idol” viewers weren’t impressed when the series made its debut on Sunday night, but The Weeknd knew such a reaction was coming.

The Canadian hitmaker, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye, told the New York Times of the TV show: “When I first started making music, it was the exact same thing.

“It was provocative, and I knew it was going to be tough for people. And a lot of people didn’t like it.”

“Not to compare it, but I feel that this is kind of like that again. This is not going to be for everybody, and that’s fine. We’re not politicians,” he added, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Some criticized the show’s sex scenes, while others commented on the amount of nudity.

watched the first episode of #THEIDOL and I really don’t get why we are getting think pieces and really bad ratings on it… you can totally see the that this show lives in the same world of euphoria w just as much nudity sex and drugs??? — amberrr 🖤 (@amberrrbri) June 5, 2023

the show started off interesting, seemed like it was going to be a coversation about the female sex however thesecond we stepped into the sauna it became evident that it's just about sex and being controversial.

#THEIDOL — who gone rent me boo (@garbagewhores) June 5, 2023

10 minutes of sex that's filler shit give me story, this is making me wanna write my other show to do the idol some justice because this could have been a good story pic.twitter.com/Xf3doMPjrZ — Lilith ﾒ𝟶 (@unshavedass) June 5, 2023

The idol was so creepy, no plot, just vibes (not good ones), all sex, and The Weeknd’s wig is so unserious. If it doesn’t get better I can’t believe this show got the prime time Sunday night HBO slot — nat (@natxxrey) June 5, 2023

The idol is so fucking cringy it's like a wattpad fanfic come to life. Especially these people and that guy getting asked for an id. Thse people in this show are so disconnected from real life it's too weird. They called the weeknd a cult leader but he's just a sex addict pic.twitter.com/KuYbZRSxaf — Demi Muilenburg (@MuilenburgDemi) June 5, 2023

Stop saying « this is to portray the industry » for fuck sake it doesn’t have to be shown this way to prove however f upped the industry is… this is a sole excuse to put disturbing scenes and sex all over the place and part of why everything keeps being oversexualized #theidol — 파란 장미 ⁷ (@Bakamisama_) June 5, 2023

i really wanted to like it but wtf was that. the storytelling is so MID, the lead characters are boring and the nudity/sex for the sake of it is just lame and immature. jocelyn’s “team” were the best part. hope ep 2 rescues this. #TheIdol — jesse 🪩 (@jessetd93) June 5, 2023

Parading around violent sex and excessive nudity as “female liberation” … Sam Levinson I am PRAYING on your downfall!!! #THEIDOL pic.twitter.com/g9JnZcCURA — miss flo (@mafiamaeve) June 5, 2023

The idol was something else. It gets funnier because I know the plot goes around rape and sex with no plot at all. Abel’s character is as awful as the movie. I wonder what goes through his and Sam Levinson’s mind when discussing about this. — Axel (@satumesta) June 5, 2023

A synopsis for “The Idol” reads: “After a nervous breakdown derailed Jocelyn’s [played by Lily-Rose Depp] last tour, she’s determined to claim her rightful status as the greatest and sexiest pop star in America.

“Her passions are reignited by Tedros [The Weeknd], a nightclub impresario with a sordid past. Will her romantic awakening take her to glorious new heights or the deepest, darkest, depths of her soul?”

Despite the criticism, the show received a great response at Cannes Film Festival. See more in the clip below.