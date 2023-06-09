It’s Friday, Friday, gotta get down on Friday — especially when it’s New Music Friday! We’re breaking down this week’s best new tracks to keep on your radar.

 

New Music Friday – June 9th, 2023

 

Niall Horan – “The Show”, plus The Show (ALBUM)

 

BTS -“Take Two”

 

Madonna and Sam Smith – “Vulgar”

 

Shawn Mendes – “What The Hell Are We Dying For?”

 

Janelle Monáe – “Phenomenal ft. Doechii”, plus The Age Of Pleasure (ALBUM)

 

Rosalía — “Tuya”

 

P1Harmony – “JUMP”, plus HARMONY: ALL IN (ALBUM)

 

Reneé Rapp – “Snow Angel”

 

SB19 – “GENTO”, plus PAGTATAG! (EP)

 

Christine and the Queens – “A Day In The Water”, plus PARANOÏA, ANGELS, TRUE LOVE (ALBUM)

 

Maluma – “COCO LOCO”

 

Other noteworthy artists with releases this week include AFROJACK and Theresa Rex – “Let Me Go”, Tessa Violet – “MY GOD!”Aluna with Pabllo Vittar, MNEK and Eden Prince – “Oh The Glamour”, YUNGBLUD – “Lowlife”, Banx & Ranx ft. Zach Zoya – “The Birds”, NBDY – “Fear”, Emily Kinney – “False Start”, Harry Hudson – “Emotional Hangover”, Gabby Barrett – “Glory Days”, Lily-Rose Depp — “World Class Sinner / I’m A Freak”

 

 

Keep On Your Radar:

 

 

 

Maisie Peters – the good witch (ALBUM)

Maisie Peter’s second album, the good witch is set for release on June 16, 2023.

 

Kelly Clarkson – Chemistry (ALBUM)

Kelly Clarkson is dropped her brand new album, Chemistry on June 23, 2023.

 

Kim Petras – Feed The Beast (ALBUM)

Kim Petras’ highly anticipated debut album, Feed The Beast is set for release on June 23rd, 2023.

 

Valley – Lost In Translation (ALBUM)

Valley’s second studio album, Lost In Translation is set for release on June 23, 2023.

 

Taylor Swift – Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) (Album)

Taylor’s Version of her beloved album, Speak Now is set for release on July 7th, 2023.

 

Rita Ora – You & I  (Album)

Rita Ora’s third studio album, You & I is set for release on July 14th, 2023.

 

Lauren Spencer Smith – Mirror (ALBUM)

Lauren Spencer Smith’s highly anticipated debut studio album, Mirror is set for release on July 14, 2023.

 

Hozier – Unreal Unearth (ALBUM)

Hozier’s new album, Unreal Unearth is set to release on August 18, 2023.

 

Reneé Rapp – Snow Angel (Album)

Reneé Rapp’s brand new album, SNOW ANGEL is set for release on August 18, 2023.

 

Dolly Parton – Rockstar (ALBUM)

Country icon, Dolly Parton, is diving into rock n’ roll! Her brand new album, Rockstar is set for release on November 17, 2023.

 