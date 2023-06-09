Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

BTS, Niall Horan, Madonna and more artists drop new music on this New Music Friday!

It’s Friday, Friday, gotta get down on Friday — especially when it’s New Music Friday! We’re breaking down this week’s best new tracks to keep on your radar.

New Music Friday – June 9th, 2023

Niall Horan – “The Show”, plus The Show (ALBUM)

BTS -“Take Two”

Madonna and Sam Smith – “Vulgar”

Shawn Mendes – “What The Hell Are We Dying For?”

Janelle Monáe – “Phenomenal ft. Doechii”, plus The Age Of Pleasure (ALBUM)

Rosalía — “Tuya”

P1Harmony – “JUMP”, plus HARMONY: ALL IN (ALBUM)

Reneé Rapp – “Snow Angel”



SB19 – “GENTO”, plus PAGTATAG! (EP)

Christine and the Queens – “A Day In The Water”, plus PARANOÏA, ANGELS, TRUE LOVE (ALBUM)

Maluma – “COCO LOCO”

Other noteworthy artists with releases this week include AFROJACK and Theresa Rex – “Let Me Go”, Tessa Violet – “MY GOD!”, Aluna with Pabllo Vittar, MNEK and Eden Prince – “Oh The Glamour”, YUNGBLUD – “Lowlife”, Banx & Ranx ft. Zach Zoya – “The Birds”, NBDY – “Fear”, Emily Kinney – “False Start”, Harry Hudson – “Emotional Hangover”, Gabby Barrett – “Glory Days”, Lily-Rose Depp — “World Class Sinner / I’m A Freak”

Keep On Your Radar:

Maisie Peters – the good witch (ALBUM)

Maisie Peter’s second album, the good witch is set for release on June 16, 2023.

Kelly Clarkson – Chemistry (ALBUM)

Kelly Clarkson is dropped her brand new album, Chemistry on June 23, 2023.

Kim Petras – Feed The Beast (ALBUM)

Feed The Beast the album June 23rd. Pre order everywhere now 🏰 https://t.co/YvX5uKX3Ww pic.twitter.com/FjDEuiw87j — kim petras (@kimpetras) May 23, 2023

Kim Petras’ highly anticipated debut album, Feed The Beast is set for release on June 23rd, 2023.

Valley – Lost In Translation (ALBUM)

Valley’s second studio album, Lost In Translation is set for release on June 23, 2023.

Taylor Swift – Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) (Album)

Taylor’s Version of her beloved album, Speak Now is set for release on July 7th, 2023.

Rita Ora – You & I (Album)

Rita Ora’s third studio album, You & I is set for release on July 14th, 2023.

Lauren Spencer Smith – Mirror (ALBUM)

Lauren Spencer Smith’s highly anticipated debut studio album, Mirror is set for release on July 14, 2023.

Hozier – Unreal Unearth (ALBUM)

Hozier’s new album, Unreal Unearth is set to release on August 18, 2023.

Reneé Rapp – Snow Angel (Album)

Reneé Rapp’s brand new album, SNOW ANGEL is set for release on August 18, 2023.

Dolly Parton – Rockstar (ALBUM)

Country icon, Dolly Parton, is diving into rock n’ roll! Her brand new album, Rockstar is set for release on November 17, 2023.