New Music Friday – June 9th, 2023
Niall Horan – “The Show”, plus The Show (ALBUM)
BTS -“Take Two”
Madonna and Sam Smith – “Vulgar”
Shawn Mendes – “What The Hell Are We Dying For?”
Janelle Monáe – “Phenomenal ft. Doechii”, plus The Age Of Pleasure (ALBUM)
Rosalía — “Tuya”
P1Harmony – “JUMP”, plus HARMONY: ALL IN (ALBUM)
Reneé Rapp – “Snow Angel”
SB19 – “GENTO”, plus PAGTATAG! (EP)
Christine and the Queens – “A Day In The Water”, plus PARANOÏA, ANGELS, TRUE LOVE (ALBUM)
Maluma – “COCO LOCO”
Other noteworthy artists with releases this week include AFROJACK and Theresa Rex – “Let Me Go”, Tessa Violet – “MY GOD!”, Aluna with Pabllo Vittar, MNEK and Eden Prince – “Oh The Glamour”, YUNGBLUD – “Lowlife”, Banx & Ranx ft. Zach Zoya – “The Birds”, NBDY – “Fear”, Emily Kinney – “False Start”, Harry Hudson – “Emotional Hangover”, Gabby Barrett – “Glory Days”, Lily-Rose Depp — “World Class Sinner / I’m A Freak”
Keep On Your Radar:
Maisie Peters – the good witch (ALBUM)
Maisie Peter’s second album, the good witch is set for release on June 16, 2023.
Kelly Clarkson – Chemistry (ALBUM)
Kelly Clarkson is dropped her brand new album, Chemistry on June 23, 2023.
Kim Petras – Feed The Beast (ALBUM)
Feed The Beast the album June 23rd. Pre order everywhere now 🏰 https://t.co/YvX5uKX3Ww pic.twitter.com/FjDEuiw87j
— kim petras (@kimpetras) May 23, 2023
Kim Petras’ highly anticipated debut album, Feed The Beast is set for release on June 23rd, 2023.
Valley – Lost In Translation (ALBUM)
Valley’s second studio album, Lost In Translation is set for release on June 23, 2023.
Taylor Swift – Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) (Album)
Taylor’s Version of her beloved album, Speak Now is set for release on July 7th, 2023.
Rita Ora – You & I (Album)
Rita Ora’s third studio album, You & I is set for release on July 14th, 2023.
Lauren Spencer Smith – Mirror (ALBUM)
Lauren Spencer Smith’s highly anticipated debut studio album, Mirror is set for release on July 14, 2023.
Hozier – Unreal Unearth (ALBUM)
Hozier’s new album, Unreal Unearth is set to release on August 18, 2023.
Reneé Rapp – Snow Angel (Album)
Reneé Rapp’s brand new album, SNOW ANGEL is set for release on August 18, 2023.
Dolly Parton – Rockstar (ALBUM)
Country icon, Dolly Parton, is diving into rock n’ roll! Her brand new album, Rockstar is set for release on November 17, 2023.