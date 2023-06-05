Click to share this via email

Taylor Swift might want some bug spray.

On Sunday night, the pop star performed her last of three shows at Chicago’s Soldier Field when she was interrupted by an insect flying into her mouth.

Swift was in the middle of her show when she suddenly went silent and turned around to cough, while the crowd watched on.

“I swallowed a bug, I’m so sorry,” she said.

can you believe A BUG went to the eras tour AND met taylor swift and I DIDNT???? pic.twitter.com/7QnsktOV6g — zaynah / finals season (@peaceofseven) June 5, 2023

She added, “I’m totally fine, it’s just dumb. It’s just so stupid.”

Eventually, she managed to get herself together, turning around and joking, “Oh, delicious.”

Swift also joked, “Is there any chance that none of you saw that? It’s fine. I swallowed it.”

Finally, the singer had to get one with the show, but did warn the audience.

“So, I’m just going to try to not do as many of those,” she said. “This is going to happen again tonight. There’s so many bugs. There’s a thousand of them.”

Luckily for Swift, she didn’t actually end up swallowing any more bugs, successfully finishing out her Chicago visit. She will next be performing two shows in Detroit on her Eras Tour.