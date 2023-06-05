Brittany Furlan doesn’t understand why fans refuse to let go of the past.

In an interview with People, the 36-year-old comedian and former Vine star recently opened up about the online frenzy of fans hoping for the resurrection of Tommy Lee and Pamela Anderson’s once fiery romance ever since the popularity of Hulu’s drama miniseries “Pam & Tommy” re-sparked fan interest in the iconic couple, who were married from 1995 to 1998.

“All the people being like, ‘Oh, they need to be back together. They are each other’s soulmates and all this weird s–t,” she begins. “I’m like, ‘You guys, my husband, if he wanted to be back with her, would be back with her in two seconds,'” continued Furland, who married the Mötley Crüe icon, 60, in 2019.

“They act like this is all new. They’ve been separated for a long time, even before I came along. It was just odd to deal with a lot of that stuff. I get that people try to romanticize things that they make up in their head or whatever, but it is really strange.”

Anderson, 55, added fuel to the fire in 2018 when she published a letter describing Lee as a “disaster spinning out of control” and blamed Furlan for enabling his reckless behaviour after he got into an altercation with their son Brandon, 26.

While their past may be controversial, in a candid interview with “The Howard Stern Show” in January, Anderson expressed her complete support for Furlan and Lee’s marriage.

In April, Furlan reassured TMZ that they were “all good” and shared a common desire for happiness.