Shakira and Lewis Hamilton continue to raise speculation that they may be an item.

The two global icons stepped out for cocktails on Sunday night with Canadian musicians Mustafa and Daniel Caesar following Hamilton’s performance at the F1 Grand Prix in Spain.

Before their rendezvous, The “Hips Don’t Lie” singer, 46, had spent Sunday watching Hamilton, 38, compete in the race at Circuit de Barcelona-Cataluny.

In a photo shared to Mustafa’s Instagram, Hamilton’s arm can be seen securely around the Colombian songstress during the dinner, heightening rumours of their blossoming relationship. There’s no confirmation on whether the duo are more than friends.

Mustafa The Poet’s Instagram — @mustafathepoet/Instagram

Shakira exuded elegance in a mesmerizing grey dress accentuated by a daring plunging neckline. Hamilton, visibly content, smiled beside the chart-topping sensation and singer-songwriter Mustafa in a casual graphic tee paired with a hat that exuded effortless cool.

Earlier in the day, Shakira, 46, who separated from her ex-husband Gerard Piqué in June 2022 after 11 years of marriage, graced the stands in a vibrant, multi-coloured blouse adorned with a paisley pattern.

Shakira — Photo: David Ramos/Getty Images

The race ended with Max Verstappen’s triumphant drive to victory, while the Mercedes duo of Lewis Hamilton and George Russell secured hard-fought second and third positions.

Romance rumours initially sparked when Shakira joined the Formula 1 champ and a close-knit entourage on a luxury yacht last month in Miami, Florida.