Emmy Rossum spoke about playing Tom Holland’s mother in “The Crowded Room” during a chat with ET Canada’s Morgan Hoffman.

Rossum is 36 years old in real life, while Holland is 27, meaning there’s just a nine-year age gap.

However, the actress told Hoffman the casting makes sense, sharing: “You know, when I read the script, I was so moved by the mother-son relationship.

“We watch this character, you know, as a really kind of… has this childish energy herself. She’s a young 25-year-old mom with an 8-year-old son, a single mom working two jobs, trying her best to love and protect a child who is full of creativity and imagination, but a little bit different.

“And we watch over time, over 10 years as their relationship erodes. And there’s an incredible poignancy and sadness,” she continued.

READ MORE: Amanda Seyfried And Emmy Rossum Praise Tom Holland’s ‘Passion’ And ‘Energy’ On Set Of ‘The Crowded Room’: ‘He Helped Everybody Come Together’

Rossum went on, “I think, you know, when the show was first announced, without understanding that the character had this child at 16, of course, but being so close to the script and understanding that all of the actresses who were up for the role were about my age because the character ages from 25 to 35, I felt that I hoped people would give it a chance.”

Elsewhere in the chat, Rossum spoke about what the most challenging aspect of the show was for her, telling us: “You know, I think for Tom and I both, it’s playing with those family secrets, those things that we hide from each other, that we hide from ourselves.

“And the coping skill that they both share, that they’ve either, you know, learned from each other or otherwise is denial.

“How do we play knowing something but also not knowing it at the same time? So I think Tom and I both thought and talked a lot about that.”

READ MORE: Emmy Rossum Recounts ‘Mystic River’ Director Clint Eastwood Telling Her: ‘Try Not To Hyperventilate, You’re Dead’

A synopsis for the series — that launches on Apple TV+ on June 9 — reads: “In Manhattan in the summer of 1979, a young man is arrested for a shocking crime, and an unlikely investigator must solve the mystery behind it before the true criminal strikes again.”