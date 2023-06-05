Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Leonardi DiCaprio enjoyed the sun-kissed shores of Ibiza alongside model Meghan Roche on Sunday.

The Oscar winner, 48, embraced the radiant Spanish sun on a lavish superyacht, accompanied by a close-knit group of pals and model Roche, 22.

READ MORE: Leonardo DiCaprio Takes His Mom As A Date To amfAR Cannes Gala, Huge Painting Of Actor Sells For Over $1.7 Million

Leonardo DiCaprio and Meghan Roche — Photo: Backgrid

The Pennsylvania-born model turned heads in a navy blue plunging swimsuit paired with low-rise joggers.

Meghan Roche — Photo: Backgrid

While no public displays of affection were evident between the two in the snaps, the outing ignites a fresh wave of romance rumours. It’s worth noting that DiCaprio has been officially single for well over a year since his split with Camila Morrone.

READ MORE: Martin Scorsese Debuts ‘Killers Of The Flower Moon’ In Cannes To Thunderous Applause

Leonardo DiCaprio and Meghan Roche — Photo: Backgrid

DiCaprio’s name last made headlines with supermodel Gigi Hadid’s, igniting speculation about a potential romance.

According to the Daily Mail, Hadid, 28, who shares a daughter Khai with ex Zayn Malik, maintains a friendly relationship with DiCaprio and finds time to meet up “when their busy schedules permit.”

READ MORE: Whitney Port Opens Up About Her Texting Relationship With Leonardo DiCaprio And How It Ended

According to NME, the “Wolf of Wall Steet” actor’s latest film, “Killers of the Flower Moon”, directed by Martin Scorsese, earned a 9-minute standing ovation at Cannes Film Festival.

As for Roche, she remains a prominent up-and-coming model in the fashion sphere, walking for big-league brands like Marc Jacobs and Miu Miu in recent years, according to The New York Post.