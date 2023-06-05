Click to share this via email

Natalie Portman and her husband Benjamin Millepied were snapped kissing not long before news of his alleged affair with Camille Étienne emerged online.

Portman and Millepied — who tied the knot in 2012 — shared a smooch on May 29 while dining with friends, including Portman’s “May December” director Todd Haynes, in Paris.

Natalie Portman, Benjamin Millepied seen kissing on May 29. Credit: Mega

The resurfaced snap comes after Page Six reported Millepied, 45, was fighting to save his marriage to Portman, 41, after he reportedly had an affair with 25-year-old climate activist Étienne.

It was suggested Millepied and Portman had separated last year, but ended up getting back together.

A source told the publication, “They have not split and are trying to work things out. Ben is doing everything he can to get Natalie to forgive him. He loves her and their family.”

“She is incredibly private,” the insider added.

“Her biggest focus right now is protecting the kids.”

Portman and Millepied first met on the set of “Black Swan”, in which Portman starred and Millepied choreographed and appeared.

They collaborated again on her 2018 film, “Vox Lux”, in which Portman played a troubled pop star.

In 2011, they welcomed their first child together, son Aleph, followed by daughter Amalia in 2017.